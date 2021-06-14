France's Macron says he discussed Syria and Libya with Turkey's Erdogan
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-06-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 15:42 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Monday discussed the need to work together on tackling problems in Syria and Libya, Macron's office said.
Macron and Erdogan met at the NATO summit in Brussels.
