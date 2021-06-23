Left Menu

Ukraine says Russian shots at British ship show 'aggressive' Russian policy

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that Russia's firing of warning shots at a British ship showed Russia's aggressive and provocative policy that constituted a threat to Ukraine and its allies.

"A clear proof of Ukraine's position: Russia's aggressive and provocative actions in the Black and Azov seas, its occupation & militarization of Crimea pose a lasting threat to Ukraine and allies," Kuleba said on Twitter.

"We need a new quality of cooperation between Ukraine & NATO allies in the Black Sea," he added.

