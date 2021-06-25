Left Menu

India logs 51,667 new COVID-19 cases, 1,329 deaths in last 24 hours

India registered as many as 51,667 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 10:37 IST
India logs 51,667 new COVID-19 cases, 1,329 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India registered as many as 51,667 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry. At 2.98 per cent, the daily positivity rate in the country remained below 5 per cent for the 18 days on the trot.

The tally of daily recoveries outnumbered the count of daily new cases for straight 43 days. Also, the country saw a total of 64,527 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing its overall count to 2,91,28,267.

The country witnessed 1,329 COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 3,93,310. Seeing a slight dip, India now has an active caseload of 6,12,868.

A total of 39,95,68,448 samples tested up to June 24. Of which 17,35,781 samples were tested yesterday," informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)In what is billed to be the world's largest vaccination drive, India recorded the administration of 60.73 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours. Now with this, a total of 30.79 crore jabs have been administered under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of 2021

Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021