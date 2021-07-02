Left Menu

Monsoon session of parliament to begin on July 19

The monsoon session of parliament will commence on July 19 and conclude on August 13.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 21:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The monsoon session of parliament will commence on July 19 and conclude on August 13. "The sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on July 19. Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on August 13," a Lok Sabha release said.

Rajya Sabha press communique said that President Ram Nath Kovind has summoned the House to meet on July 19 and the session will continue till August 13. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) had earlier recommended the dates for holding the session.

This will be the first session of parliament since the results of assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. There has been an easing of the COVID-19 situation in the country with the cases seeing a sharp drop compared to that in the second wave of the pandemic earlier this year. The vaccination drive has also been stepped up.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said last month that the government is hopeful that the monsoon session of parliament will begin as per its normal schedule in July. He hoped that members of the parliament (MPs) and parliament staff will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by July.

The timing and duration of parliament sessions have been impacted due to the situation created by COVID-19. Last year, the monsoon session began in September and the winter session was not held due to the COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

