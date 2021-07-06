Russia backs ASEAN position on Myanmar crisis - foreign minister
Russia strongly supports the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) five-point position on resolving the crisis in Myanmar and conveyed a similar message to the country's military leadership, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.
"In our contacts with Myanmar leaders, military leaders, we promote the position of ASEAN which should be in our view, considered as a basis for resolving this crisis and bring the situation back to normalcy," Sergei Lavrov said during a visit to Jakarta.
Lavrov will hold virtual talks with his ASEAN counterparts, according to Indonesia's foreign minister.
