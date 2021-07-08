Left Menu

Bengaluru court junks private plaint for graft probe

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 18:39 IST
Citing absence of valid sanction, a city court on Thursday dismissed a private complaint for a probe into allegations of corruption against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his son, relatives and a minister, relating to a residential project.

Activist T J Abraham had filed the complaint against Yediyurappa, his son and BJP state vice president B Y Vijayendra, his son-in-law Virupaksha Yamakanamaradi, grandson Shashidhar Maradi, Sanjay Sree, Chandrakanth Ramalingam, Minister S T Somashekar, IAS officer Dr G C Prakash and K Ravi.

He alleged corruption in a residential project of Bangalore Development Authority and their ''involvement'' in it.

The petitioner prayed to the Court to ''take cognisance of the offences'' punishable under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the Indian Penal Code,1860 and other applicable provisions of laws, or direct any agency to register an FIR and conduct an inquiry.

The Court observed that the private complaint is not maintainable in the absence of valid sanction and, accordingly, dismissed it.

Abraham said later he would challenge the order in a higher court.PTI GMS RS BN BALA BN BALA

