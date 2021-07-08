Left Menu

Pakistan set to launch registry for foreigners in view of developing situation in Afghanistan

Different security agencies review the online applications and if they dont respond within 30 days, we issue the visas, he said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-07-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 19:52 IST
Pakistan set to launch registry for foreigners in view of developing situation in Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan announced on Thursday that it was launching a system to register all foreigners entering the country, in view of the evolving security situation in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Speaking to the media, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said: ''The interior ministry has decided to register all foreigners [in the country], whosoever they may be.'' He said 40,000 to 50,000 unidentified people had entered the country in the last 70 years and there was no record of their whereabouts.

The minister said foreigners residing in Pakistan would be issued special 'alien cards' to help them open bank accounts, start businesses, obtain SIM cards and facilitate their travel and in other legal activities.

Ahmed said the decision to register all foreigners was vital in the wake of the developing security situation in Afghanistan. The US and NATO troops have nearly completed their withdrawal from the war-torn country, raising the spectre of a strengthened Taliban and local militants. Authorities fear a heavy migration of people from Afghanistan to Pakistan in the coming years.

The interior minister said recently some fraudsters were arrested for allegedly making fake Afghan identity cards.

Ahmed said all visa applications have been converted to online and the visas are issued within 30 days. ''Different security agencies review the online applications and if they don't respond within 30 days, we issue the visas,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021