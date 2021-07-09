Police lathi-charge protesting BJYM workers in Jaipur
Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse a group of BJYM activists staging a sit-in here on Friday in protest against increasing atrocities on people belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in the Congress-ruled state.
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists clashed with police personnel as they tried to disperse the protesters and resorted to lathi-charge, and four to five people suffered minor injuries in the melee, an officer said.
Four people have been arrested, Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said.
According to the protesters, atrocities on people belonging to SC and ST communities have been on the rise in the Congress-ruled state.
Himanshu Sharma, state president of the BJP youth wing BJYM, was part of the protest.
BJP state president Satish Poonia visited the injured at the Trauma Centre of Sawai Man Singh Hospital and enquired about the health condition.
