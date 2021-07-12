Left Menu

Hong Kong police arrest 5 more in alleged bomb plot

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 12-07-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 15:42 IST
Hong Kong police arrest 5 more in alleged bomb plot
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong's national security police on Monday arrested five more people about an alleged bomb plot, as political tensions rise amid Beijing's tightening control over the city.

The five-four males and one female — were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to plan terrorist activities under a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing a year ago as part of a crackdown on dissent in the former British colony, which has enjoyed freedoms not experienced on the Chinese mainland.

Last week, police arrested nine people, including six students, accused of planning to manufacture and plant explosives around the city, including in courts, cross-harbor tunnels, and trash cans.

Police said then that they found chemicals in a makeshift laboratory for the manufacture of the explosive triacetone triperoxide, or TATP, which has been widely used in bombings in Europe and elsewhere.

Police on Monday said they did not rule out further arrests about the case.

Hong Kong authorities have used the national security law, enacted in response to anti-government protests that rocked the city in 2019, to arrest many of the city's prominent pro-democracy activists. Others have fled abroad.

Since the 2019 protests, Hong Kong police have arrested several people in connection with alleged bomb plots and manufacture of TATP, including 17 detained that year in raids that also seized explosives and chemicals.

The arrests come as China is increasing its control over Hong Kong, despite a promise to protect the city's civil liberties for 50 years after its 1997 handover from Britain.

As part of that campaign, police arrested at least seven top editors, executives, and journalists of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper and froze its assets, forcing it to close over two weeks ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021