U.S. lawyer defending Jordan's former royal court chief says court lacked transparency
Reuters | Amman | Updated: 12-07-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 18:23 IST
- Country:
- Jordan
U.S. lawyer Michael J. Sullivan, defending Jordan's former royal court chief, said a 15-year jail sentence against his client passed by a military tribunal on Monday lacked transparency and justice.
U.S. citizen Bassem Awadallah was "beaten and tortured", forced to sign a fabricated confession and denied a fair trial to refute prosecution charges, Sullivan said in a statement sent to Reuters.
