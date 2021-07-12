U.S. lawyer defending Jordan's former royal court chief says court lacked transparency

U.S. lawyer Michael J. Sullivan, defending Jordan's former royal court chief, said a 15-year jail sentence against his client passed by a military tribunal on Monday lacked transparency and justice.

U.S. citizen Bassem Awadallah was "beaten and tortured", forced to sign a fabricated confession and denied a fair trial to refute prosecution charges, Sullivan said in a statement sent to Reuters.

