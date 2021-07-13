Left Menu

India's first COVID-19 patient tests positive again

India's first COVID-19 patient, a medical student who was tested positive on her return from Wuhan in China last year has again tested positive for coronavirus infection.

ANI | Thrissur (Kerala) | Updated: 13-07-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 15:59 IST
India's first COVID-19 patient, a medical student who was tested positive on her return from Wuhan in China last year has again tested positive for coronavirus infection. The first case in the country was reported from Thrissur district in Kerala on January 30 2020, when the student who was doing her medical degree at Wuhan University tested positive for the COVID-19 virus after she returned from China.

"The student tested positive in an RTPCR test conducted prior to a journey. She does not have any symptoms this time around. So she is put in home isolation. Last time she had symptoms," Thrissur District Medical Officer KJ Reena told ANI. Meanwhile, on Monday Thrissur reported 1,092 COVID-19 cases, the highest number of COVID cases in the state, followed by 780 cases in Kozhikode, 774 cases in Kollam, 722 cases in Malappuram and 676 cases in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala a total of 7,798 COVID cases on Monday, and there are currently 1,11,093 people under treatment in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

