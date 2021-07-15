Ukraine's parliament accepts resignation of interior minister Avakov

Ukraine's parliament on Thursday accepted the resignation of Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, who has led the ministry since 2014.

Avakov, who served as minister in the last four governments, did not disclose the reasons for his decision to leave the job.

Parliament, which votes to appoint ministers, might consider Avakov's replacement on Friday. Deputies have said lawmaker Denys Monastyrskiy had been nominated to succeed Avakov.

