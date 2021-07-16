Rahul Gandhi condoles death of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the death of Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddiqui and urged the Centre to facilitate bringing his mortal remains back home at the earliest.

Siddiqui was killed in Afghanistan while covering fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban. ''My condolences to the family and friends of Danish Siddiqui. I appeal to GOI to facilitate bringing his mortal remains back home at the earliest,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist who worked for Reuters news agency, was killed on Friday in Afghanistan while covering the fierce fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban militants near a border crossing with Pakistan in Kandahar province.

Siddiqui, in his early 40s, was covering the worsening security situation in Kandahar over the last few days following the withdrawal of US troops from war-torn Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)