Ford recalling 775,000 SUVs for steering issue linked to six injuries

Ford Motor Co said on Friday it was recalling about 775,000 Ford Explorer SUVs worldwide for a steering issue linked to reports of six injuries in North America. The recall covers 2013-2017 model year vehicles that may experience a seized cross-axis ball joint that could cause a fractured rear-suspension toe link, which could significantly diminish steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers 676,152 vehicles in North America, 59,935 in China and 38,600 elsewhere. The U.S. vehicles are in high-rust states. Owner notifications will begin in late August. Dealers will inspect cross-axis ball joints and replace if needed and replace the toe links with a revised part.

Ford issued two other small recalls on Friday, nearly all of them in North America. One is for about 35,000 2020-2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty vehicles with 6.7-liter engines and single rear wheel axle for a rear-axle housing spring seat interface weld issue. Ford is also recalling 41,000 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator vehicles equipped with 3.0-liter gas engines because the battery cable wire harness may not be properly secured.

The issue could result in a short circuit and potential fire. Ford is not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires related to the two smaller recalls.

