Left Menu

Russia says it wants to help start Afghan peace talks as fighting rages

Russian officials have previously called on all sides of the Afghanistan conflict to show restraint and said that Russia and the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military bloc will act decisively to prevent aggression on Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan if needed. Russia on Wednesday urged Afghan officials to launch proper negotiations with the Taliban about the country's future before it was too late.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-07-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 19:30 IST
Russia says it wants to help start Afghan peace talks as fighting rages
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia said on Friday it wanted to help kickstart peace talks between the warring sides in Afghanistan after fierce clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban near the border with Pakistan. Taliban fighters seized the border area on Wednesday, the second-largest crossing on the border with Pakistan and one of the most important objectives they have achieved during a rapid advance across the country as U.S. forces pull out after 20 years of conflict.

"I would like to confirm Russia's interest in facilitating dialogue between Afghanistan's warring sides with the aim of ending the years-long war and establishing Afghanistan as a peaceful, independent and neutral state," Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. Lavrov was speaking at a conference with senior Central Asian officials in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The U.S. exit from Afghanistan is a security headache for Moscow which fears spiralling fighting may push refugees into its Central Asian backyard and destabilise its southern defensive flank. Russian officials have previously called on all sides of the Afghanistan conflict to show restraint and said that Russia and the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military bloc will act decisively to prevent aggression on Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan if needed.

Russia on Wednesday urged Afghan officials to launch proper negotiations with the Taliban about the country's future before it was too late.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021