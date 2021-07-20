Left Menu

PTI | Rangiaguwahati | Updated: 20-07-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 23:36 IST
Assam: 8 minors among 37 rescued from being trafficked
Al least 37 people, including eight minors, were rescued from two places in Assam while allegedly being trafficked to Maharashtra and Gujarat, police said on Tuesday.

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested in these connections, they said.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rescued 15 people, including six minors, on Tuesday from Rangia station while they were being taken to Mumbai in Maharashtra.

A woman trafficker from Tezpur was arrested in this connection and remanded in judicial custody.

During interrogation, the rescued people said that they were promised jobs in a fish packaging company in Mumbai by the woman, police claimed.

In another incident, a team of state policemen rescued 22 people from Baksa while they were being taken to Gujarat on Monday, and two persons were arrested in this connection.

The rescued people include 15 men, seven women and two minors, police added.

Last week, the Assam Police had rescued nine girls who were trafficked to Kerala and arrested two persons.

