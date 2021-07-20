Left Menu

UK concerned by Erdogan's announcement on partial reopening of Varosha

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain was deeply concerned by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's announcement on the partial reopening of Varosha, saying it ran contrary to UN Security Council resolutions.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain was deeply concerned by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's announcement on the partial reopening of Varosha, saying it ran contrary to UN Security Council resolutions. "This runs contrary to UN Security Council resolutions & risks undermining the Cyprus Settlement process. We are discussing this urgently with Security Council members", Raab said on Twitter.

Turkish Cypriot authorities announced on Tuesday a partial reopening of an abandoned town for potential resettlement, drawing a strong rebuke from rival Greek Cypriots of orchestrating a land-grab by stealth.

