Maha: 3 cases registered for violation of HC order on animal sacrifice at temporary slaughterhouses for Bakri Eid

At least three cases have been registered so far against people who violated the Bombay High Court's order by offering animal sacrifice at temporary slaughterhouses for Bakri Eid in Bhiwandi of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The three offences have been registered under sections 188 (disobeying order issued by a public servant), 429 (mischief by killing, maiming cattle) among other provisions of the IPC, Cruelty to Animals Act, Maharashtra Police Act and Disaster Management Rules, at Shanti Nagar and Narpoli police stations, the official said.

The Bombay High Court had earlier set aside an order issued by the commissioner of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) permitting the setting up of 38 temporary slaughterhouses for offering animal sacrifice for Bakri Eid.

The court had stated that these temporary spaces were not licensed slaughterhouses and hence, could not be allowed to operate, as the ritual can take place only at designated, pre-licensed slaughterhouses, in accordance with law. Following this, the BNMC commissioner had withdrawn his order and asked people to offer symbolic ''qurbani'' or sacrifice. In the three cases, the accused had slaughtered animals in temporary slaughterhouses, the official said, adding that the accused include people who had carried out the ritual and those who were present for it.

