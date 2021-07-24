Left Menu

FIR registered for flouting Covid norms at Sidhu's installation ceremony

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-07-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 13:19 IST
  • India

Chandigarh Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines during the installation ceremony of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief.

A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act has been registered, police said on Saturday.

The case was lodged against unidentified persons who came from different districts of Punjab and assembled at Punjab Congress Bhawan here, they said.

They did not maintain social distancing norms and also did not wear masks, police added.

The case was registered at Sector 11police station, they said.

Scores of Congress supporters had assembled at Punjab Congress Bhawan on Friday for the installation ceremony of Sidhu as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

