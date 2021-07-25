Left Menu

Two Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northern Syria

Turkey continues to hold sway in northwest Syria and has a significant military presence there. Turkey regards the YPG as a terrorist group linked to militants who have fought a decades-old insurgency against the state in southeast Turkey. It has staged several incursions into Syria in support of Syrian rebels to push the YPG from the Turkish frontier.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 02:38 IST
Two Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northern Syria
Turkey regards the YPG as a terrorist group linked to militants who have fought a decades-old insurgency against the state in southeast Turkey. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and two were wounded in an attack on their armoured vehicle in northern Syria, and Turkish forces immediately launched retaliatory fire, Turkey's defence ministry said on Saturday.

"Our punitive fire against terrorist positions is continuing," the statement on Twitter said. It said the attack was in the region where Turkey launched the cross-border "Euphrates Shield" operation in 2016 to drive away Islamic State militants and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

Media reports said the attack was in the al-Bab area. Turkey continues to hold sway in northwest Syria and has a significant military presence there.

Turkey regards the YPG as a terrorist group linked to militants who have fought a decades-old insurgency against the state in southeast Turkey. It has staged several incursions into Syria in support of Syrian rebels to push the YPG from the Turkish frontier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021