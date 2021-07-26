DMK MP T Siva gives suspension of business notice in RS over Pegasus issue

Left Menu

DMK MP T Siva on Monday gave a suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded a discussion on the 'Pegasus Project' issue with the proceedings all set to resume once again after the House was adjourned on Friday.

26-07-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

DMK MP T Siva on Monday gave a suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded a discussion on the 'Pegasus Project' issue with the proceedings all set to resume once again after the House was adjourned on Friday. Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on Monday to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' issue.

Tewari in his notice said, "It should be noted that this kind of surveillance classifies as hacking, which is what a spyware does and it would very much qualify as 'unauthorised interception' or hacking as per Information Technology Act, 2000." Tewari, further said that since the government has "not categorically denied" the official use of the spyware, he wishes to raise the issue in the house.

Earlier, on Friday, Congress, DMK and Shiv Sena MPs protested against the alleged Pegasus snooping controversy in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises. The protesting MPs demanded a Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe in this matter. Amid the ruckus created by the Opposition over the farmers' agitation and the Pegasus Project issue, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Friday. (ANI)

