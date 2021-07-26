Left Menu

U.S., China diplomats hold 'frank and open' discussion -State Dept.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 16:55 IST
U.S., China diplomats hold 'frank and open' discussion -State Dept.
  • Country:
  • United States

No. 2 U.S. diplomat Wendy Sherman held "frank and open" talks with her Chinese counterpart, State Councillor Wang Yi, on Monday, raising human rights concerns and the cases of Americans and Canadians detained in China, the State Department said.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman also expressed concerns about China's unwillingness to cooperate with the World Health Organization on a second phase investigation of the origins of COVID-19.

"The Deputy Secretary raised concerns in private – as we have in public – about a range of PRC actions that run counter to our values and interests and those of our allies and partners, and that undermine the international rules-based order," the State Department said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021