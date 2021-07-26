Left Menu

Assam CM pays tributes to Kargil war martyrs

As India celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the war.Sarma, during the day, placed a floral wreath on a war memorial dedicated to the martyrs, on the banks of a pond here, and attended a programme there to mark the occasion.Fortunate to have attended the celebrations which symbolise the valiant heroics and supreme sacrifice of our armed forces to secure and recapture the heights Jammu Kashmir.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-07-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 17:11 IST
Assam CM pays tributes to Kargil war martyrs
  • Country:
  • India

As India celebrated ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the war.

Sarma, during the day, placed a floral wreath on a war memorial dedicated to the martyrs, on the banks of a pond here, and attended a programme there to mark the occasion.

“Fortunate to have attended the celebrations which symbolise the valiant heroics and supreme sacrifice of our armed forces to secure and recapture the heights Jammu & Kashmir. We commit ourselves to be with our jawans & do everything possible for their welfare,” Sarma tweeted.

The parents of Captain Jintu Gogoi, a resident of Golaghat district who was killed in the Kargil war, were also present at the event.

The CM further wrote, “On this day, 22 years ago, Indian soldiers gave a strong message that any nefarious design to hurt the nation’s sovereignty will be defeated at any cost, again and again. On #KargilVijayDiwas, from the core of my heart, I salute the valour of Indian Armed Forces. Jai Hind.” July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India's triumph over Pakistan in ‘Operation Vijay’.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021