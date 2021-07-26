Assam CM pays tributes to Kargil war martyrs

As India celebrated ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the war.

Sarma, during the day, placed a floral wreath on a war memorial dedicated to the martyrs, on the banks of a pond here, and attended a programme there to mark the occasion.

“Fortunate to have attended the celebrations which symbolise the valiant heroics and supreme sacrifice of our armed forces to secure and recapture the heights Jammu & Kashmir. We commit ourselves to be with our jawans & do everything possible for their welfare,” Sarma tweeted.

The parents of Captain Jintu Gogoi, a resident of Golaghat district who was killed in the Kargil war, were also present at the event.

The CM further wrote, “On this day, 22 years ago, Indian soldiers gave a strong message that any nefarious design to hurt the nation’s sovereignty will be defeated at any cost, again and again. On #KargilVijayDiwas, from the core of my heart, I salute the valour of Indian Armed Forces. Jai Hind.” July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India's triumph over Pakistan in ‘Operation Vijay’.

