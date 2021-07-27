Olympics-Diving-China wins gold in women’s 10 metres synchronised platform

China's Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi won gold in the women's 10 metres synchronised platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday.

Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the United States claimed silver, with Mexico's Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza taking bronze.

