UK's Johnson is talking with U.S. on COVID travel corridor
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is talking to the United States about a travel corridor, LBC radio said on Wednesday, quoting him as saying he wants U.S. citizens to come to Britain "freely" as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic. "We want people to be able to come from the US freely in a way that they normally do.
"We want people to be able to come from the US freely in a way that they normally do. We're talking to them the whole time," LBC reported after interviewing the prime minister.
"At the moment we're dealing with a Delta wave, the U.S. is dealing with a Delta wave, but be assured that we are on it the whole time. As soon as we have something to say about travel corridors you'll be hearing from us."
