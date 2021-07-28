U.S., Russia talks 'professional and substantive' - State Department
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 20:51 IST
U.S.-Russia strategic stability talks in Geneva on Wednesday were "professional and substantive," the State Department said.
The sides agreed to formally meet again at the end of September after informal consultations, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
