Nagpur man commits suicide after girlfriend's marriage fixed elsewhere

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-07-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 22:39 IST
A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday apparently after his girlfriend's marriage was fixed with someone else here in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said.

The man, identified as Sukhdeo Deorao Warkhede, a resident of Gumgaon in Hingna tehsil, allegedly hanged himself using a dupatta (stole) from a staircase of a pump house located on the banks of the Vena river, they said.

However, the police are also investigating if there was any foul play in his death, police officials said.

Warkhede, working as a watchman with a real estate firm, was into a relationship with a woman, they said.

He slipped into depression after the woman's parents fixed her marriage elsewhere recently, the officials said, adding this may have driven him to take the extreme step.

A case of accidental death was registered by the Hingna police.

However, the cops are probing the case from other angles, too, as his shirt was found wrapped on his wrist which is unusual, the officials said. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

