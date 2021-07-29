Left Menu

FIFA loses court bid to revive probe of Blatter over media rights deal

A Swiss court has rejected world soccer body FIFA's bid to revive a criminal probe against its former president, Sepp Blatter, over a 2005 deal with the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) to sell World Cup broadcasting rights.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 29-07-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 15:44 IST
FIFA loses court bid to revive probe of Blatter over media rights deal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A Swiss court has rejected world soccer body FIFA's bid to revive a criminal probe against its former president, Sepp Blatter, over a 2005 deal with the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) to sell World Cup broadcasting rights. The Swiss Office of the Attorney General (OAG) last year dropped the investigation, one of two it was conducting against the 85-year-old Blatter, who was banned from the sport for years for ethics violations.

FIFA sought to reverse the OAG's decision, but the Federal Criminal Court rejected its request in a verdict released on Thursday, which said the OAG had acted properly. Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years until 2015, was accused of selling TV rights to the CFU for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups for $600,000, seen as far below the market value at the time.

In a second criminal case, Blatter is accused of having improperly arranged a payment of 2 million Swiss francs ($2.2 million) to then-UEFA president, Michel Platini, in 2011. Blatter and Platini have repeatedly maintained they did nothing wrong, amid what became part of the biggest corruption scandal to shake world soccer's ruling body, one that resulted in numerous prosecutions and convictions in the United States. ($1 = 0.9086 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021