Left Menu

Thieves flee with "substantial" haul after robbing Paris jewellery store

Two people armed with a Taser and tear gas robbed a Dinh Van jewellery store in central Paris on Friday before fleeing on foot, two police sources said, with one of the sources saying as much as 2 million euros worth of goods was stolen. The robbery comes days after a Chaumet store was held up close to the Champs-Elysee avenue.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 20:49 IST
Thieves flee with "substantial" haul after robbing Paris jewellery store

Two people armed with a Taser and tear gas robbed a Dinh Van jewellery store in central Paris on Friday before fleeing on foot, two police sources said, with one of the sources saying as much as 2 million euros worth of goods was stolen.

The robbery comes days after a Chaumet store was held up close to the Champs-Elysee avenue. Robberies at jewellery stores in the French capital are not uncommon during the quieter summer months. The two police sources said the robbers were carrying a Taser, tear gas and a hand gun. Dinh Van confirmed that their store in the Marais district was robbed, but said it was too early to say how much had been taken.

"We have from time to time a wave of these robberies" Yoann Moras, an official from police union Alliance, told BFM TV. The Chaumet jewellery store was robbed on Tuesday with the assailant escaping on a scooter. Two suspects were later arrested with most of the roughly 2 million euros ($2.37 million) worth of jewellery recovered. ($1 = 0.8436 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021