EU adopts legal framework for Lebanon sanctions - statement

Updated: 30-07-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 21:32 IST
  
  • France

The European Union said on Friday it had adopted a legal framework for a sanctions regime targeting Lebanese individuals and entities.

In a statement it said the framework provided for the possibility of imposing sanctions on those responsible for undermining democracy or the rule of law in Lebanon.

