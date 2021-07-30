EU adopts legal framework for Lebanon sanctions - statement
The European Union said on Friday it had adopted a legal framework for a sanctions regime targeting Lebanese individuals and entities.
In a statement it said the framework provided for the possibility of imposing sanctions on those responsible for undermining democracy or the rule of law in Lebanon.
