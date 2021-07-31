Olympics-Swimming-Australian McKeown wins women's 200m backstroke gold
Kaylee McKeown of Australia won the gold medal in the women's 200m backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Kylie Masse of Canada won the silver and Emily Seebohm of Australia took the bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)
