Olympics-Sailing-Dutchman Badloe wins RS:X windsurfing gold
Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 13:09 IST
Kiran Badloe of the Netherlands won the gold medal in the men's RS:X windsurfing on Saturday.
Thomas Goyard of France finished in second place in the overall table to take silver and China's Kun Bi claimed the bronze.
