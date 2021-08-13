Left Menu

Kandahar, southern hub key to control of Afghanistan

- Founded by Alexander the Great near an existing city, it has historically been an economic and trade hub located in a fertile region on the main land route linking the Indian subcontinent and the Middle East. - The city sits amid a cluster of the Pashtun tribal federations which have traditionally wielded power in Afghanistan.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 12:29 IST
Kandahar, southern hub key to control of Afghanistan
Representaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Kandahar, the southern city which fell to the Taliban on Thursday, is Afghanistan's second-largest city, a major economic hub, and one of the keys to the overall control of the country. - Founded by Alexander the Great near an existing city, it has historically been an economic and trade hub located in a fertile region on the mainland route linking the Indian subcontinent and the Middle East.

- The city sits amid a cluster of the Pashtun tribal federations which have traditionally wielded power in Afghanistan. Capital of the first Afghan empire 300 years ago, it was also the birthplace of the Taliban, which grew out of the chaos following the withdrawal of Soviet forces in 1989. - It contains the Shrine of the Cloak of the Prophet, said to have been brought to Kandahar by Ahmad Shah Durrani, who chose the city as his capital in 1747. Mullah Omar, the Taliban founder, displayed the cloak in 1996 to show his legitimacy as "Commander of the Faithful" as the movement began the campaign which brought it to power in Kabul.

- Kandahar remains a major economic center. It is located near the Arghandab river in an area rich in fruit and other agricultural commodities and lies on the north road from Spin Boldak, one of the main crossing points on the border to Pakistan and a major source of tax revenues. - Its modern military importance is reinforced by the large airfield, originally built by the United States in the 1960s and subsequently heavily used by both Soviet and U.S.-led coalition air forces to support ground operations in the south. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021