Left Menu

EU: we'll have to talk to the Taliban even if we don't recognise them

The European Union will have to engage with the Taliban to provide support to the Afghan people even if it does not recognise them as legitimate rulers of the country, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Tuesday. "I haven't said that we are going to recognise the Taliban," Borrell told a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-08-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 22:45 IST
EU: we'll have to talk to the Taliban even if we don't recognise them
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union will have to engage with the Taliban to provide support to the Afghan people even if it does not recognise them as legitimate rulers of the country, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Tuesday. "I haven't said that we are going to recognise the Taliban," Borrell told a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers. "I just said that we have to talk with them for everything, even to try to protect women and girls. Even for that, you have to get in touch with them."

"We will put conditions for continual support, and we are going to use our leverage ... to make the human rights to be respected. I know that when I'm saying that it looks a little bit wishful thinking. But we will use all our leverage." He said humanitarian aid must be maintain and even increased, but assistance will only go to the Afghan government if conditions are met.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021