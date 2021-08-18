Aim should be to keep most Afghan refugees in the region, Austria says
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 18-08-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 17:40 IST
The European Union should aim to keep most of people fleeing Afghanistan in the region, Austria's interior minister said on Wednesday, adding that failing to do so would be "very dangerous" for Europe.
"The aim must be to keep the bulk of people in the region," Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told a news conference before a video conference with his EU counterparts, adding that countries near Afghanistan that take in Afghans should be provided with financial and other support.
