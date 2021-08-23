Left Menu

Four arrested in J'khand for posessing beef

Four persons have been arrested for posessing beef from the Kestonagar jungle in Jharkhands East Singhbhum district, about 30 km from here, police said on Monday. Slaughter of cattle and sale or consumption of its meat were banned by Jharkhand government in 2005.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons have been arrested for possessing beef from the Kestonagar jungle in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, about 30 km from here, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team swung into action immediately, surrounded the area and arrested the four red-handed on Sunday, the officer-in-charge of Potka police station, Ravindra Munda said.

The four were apprehended when they were packing the beef in plastic bags for selling it in the market, he said.

A case under Section 12 of the Jharkhand Bovine Animal Prohibition of Slaughter Act, 2005 and IPC sections 424 (fraudulently concealing) and 34 (furtherance of common intention) were registered in this regard.

They were produced at the local court, which sent them to judicial custody, he added. Slaughter of cattle and sale or consumption of its meat were banned by the Jharkhand government in 2005. Violators can face up to 10 years' jail and a fine of up to Rs 10,000.

