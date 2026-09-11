Ex-President Bucaram Faces Jail Time Over Pandemic Supply Scandal

An Ecuadorean court has sentenced former President Abdala Bucaram to over nine years of imprisonment for leading a criminal organization involved in fraudulent medical supply sales during the pandemic. While Bucaram, 74, may serve the term under house arrest due to age, he has vowed to appeal the court's decision, questioning the impartiality of the judge and calling the trial an absurdity built on lies.

Bucaram's son, Jacobo Bucaram, received a similar sentence. The court highlighted that the defendants orchestrated a criminal structure that exploited the COVID-19 crisis by negotiating lucrative deals for crucial medical supplies, including 21,000 rapid tests during one of the region's severest outbreaks. While Bucaram listened to the sentence from a hospital in Guayaquil, further sentences were handed to others involved, including a former traffic officer and an Israeli national who cooperated in the investigation.

Prosecutors uncovered that traffic police provided security to foreign nationals transporting supplies to Bucaram's home. These individuals impersonated diplomats or DEA agents during operations. Tragically, one foreigner, Shy D, who testified in the case was later murdered in a Guayaquil prison, adding intricacies to the investigation.