Mystery Projectiles Strike Ships Near Oman's Coast

Four unidentified projectiles impacted two vessels 4 nautical miles west of Khasab, Oman, igniting one ship while the state of the other remains unclear. The incident was observed by another vessel's master located 6 nautical miles south of the site, according to reports from the UK Maritime Trade Operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 02:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 02:03 IST
Mystery Projectiles Strike Ships Near Oman's Coast

In a concerning maritime event, four unidentified projectiles struck two ships off the coast of Oman, setting one aflame. This incident occurred approximately 4 nautical miles west of Khasab, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The status of the second vessel remains unknown as investigations continue.

Details emerged from the captain of a nearby vessel, who witnessed the projectiles hitting the ships from a distance of 6 nautical miles north of his location. The sudden attack highlights potential threats to maritime security in the region.

The UKMTO has issued a warning to vessels in the surrounding region to exercise caution. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are keen to determine the origin and intent of the projectiles, reinforcing the importance of maritime safety and security measures.

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