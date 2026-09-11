U.S. Intensifies Economic Isolation of Iran with New Sanctions

The U.S. government has imposed new sanctions targeting firms and individuals associated with Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies. Under 'Operation Economic Outcast,' the measures aim to cut off Tehran’s funding for various military activities and pressure Iran into changing its aggressive behaviors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 02:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 02:02 IST
U.S. Intensifies Economic Isolation of Iran with New Sanctions
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The United States has broadened its economic sanctions in a bid to isolate Iran further, targeting firms and individuals linked to Hezbollah and Iranian proxies across the Middle East. Announced as part of 'Operation Economic Outcast,' the new sanctions aim to disrupt Tehran's funding of military activities, including missile construction and cyberattacks.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has identified entities in Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, and Turkey as aiding groups like the IRGC and Kata’ib Hezbollah. Meanwhile, a U.S. citizen has agreed to a $1.43 million settlement over potential sanctions violations related to Iran. OFAC has also issued a bulletin emphasizing its stringent approach to Iran-related licensing requests.

The ongoing conflict, now seven months in, affects not only Iran's economy but also President Donald Trump's approval ratings, given the associated rise in gasoline prices. The sanctions aim to curtail Tehran’s oil exports, which have plummeted alongside a 30% depreciation of Iran's rial against the U.S. dollar.

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