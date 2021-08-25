U.S. Vice President Harris says need to up pressure on Beijing
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 25-08-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 09:48 IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking in Hanoi on Wednesday, said there was a "need to raise pressure on Beijing" and "challenge its bullying" in the disputed South China Sea.
Chinese state media on Wednesday accused Harris of seeking to drive a wedge between China and its Southeast Asian neighbors after her earlier comments in Singapore that Beijing used coercion and intimidation to back its maritime claims in the region.
