Left Menu

U.S. Vice President Harris says need to up pressure on Beijing

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 25-08-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 09:48 IST
U.S. Vice President Harris says need to up pressure on Beijing
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking in Hanoi on Wednesday, said there was a "need to raise pressure on Beijing" and "challenge its bullying" in the disputed South China Sea.

Chinese state media on Wednesday accused Harris of seeking to drive a wedge between China and its Southeast Asian neighbors after her earlier comments in Singapore that Beijing used coercion and intimidation to back its maritime claims in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021