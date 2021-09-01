Left Menu

Supertech twin tower case: UP CM calls for inquiry, action against guilty officials

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-09-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 13:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called for an inquiry and strict action against guilty officers in Noida in the Supertech illegal twin tower case, according to officials.

The chief minister also directed officers to register criminal case against guilty persons, if need be, as he reviewed the matter in Lucknow, an official spokesperson said.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday ordered demolition of the twin towers that had come up in violation of building bye-laws in Supertech's Emerald Court housing project in Noida Sector 93.

The top court ordered that towers be razed within three months for violation of building norms in ''collusion" with district officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

