Left Menu

Plea hearing scheduled for 'QAnon Shaman' facing Jan. 6 riot charges

The federal judge hearing the case of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot defendant known as the "QAnon Shaman" has scheduled a plea hearing for Friday, according to a court filing and the defendant's lawyer. In a news release, Albert Watkins, lawyer for the "Shaman," confirmed that a hearing had been set for Friday morning "for the horn donning, fur wearing, tattoo chested, Jacob Chansley," which is the defendant's real name.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2021 01:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 01:24 IST
Plea hearing scheduled for 'QAnon Shaman' facing Jan. 6 riot charges

The federal judge hearing the case of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot defendant known as the "QAnon Shaman" has scheduled a plea hearing for Friday, according to a court filing and the defendant's lawyer.

In a news release, Albert Watkins, lawyer for the "Shaman," confirmed that a hearing had been set for Friday morning "for the horn donning, fur wearing, tattoo chested, Jacob Chansley," which is the defendant's real name. Court records show that Chansley faces six charges, including civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding. As of Thursday, records do not indicate which specific charge or charges to which Chansley intends to plead guilty.

He had been a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory that casts Trump as a savior figure and elite Democrats as a cabal of Satanist pedophiles and cannibals. In his news release, Watkins asserted that Chansley, whom he previously acknowledged had been found by prison officials to be suffering from mental disorders, now "has repudiated the ‘Q’ previously assigned to him and requests future references to him be devoid of use of the letter ‘Q’.”

Watkins said that in the months since the riot Chansley, who has been held in pretrial detention, had charted a difficult path involving "pain, depression, solitary confinement, introspection, recognition of mental health vulnerabilities, and a coming to grips with the need for more self-work." Chansley is one of the most recognizable of the hundreds of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 after the then-president in a fiery speech falsely claimed that his November election defeat was the result of fraud.

Chansley, of Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol wearing a horned headdress, shirtless and heavily tattooed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban; Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021