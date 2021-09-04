U.S. probing fatal Tesla crash that killed pedestrian

U.S. auto safety regulators on Friday disclosed they are investigating a July 26 fatal crash in New York involving a Tesla that may have been using an advanced driver assistance system.

In July, Several media outlets reported a 52-year-old man fixing a flat tire on the Long Island Expressway in New York was killed when he was struck by a Tesla. An agency spokeswoman told Reuters Friday the agency was aware of the "July 26 incident involving a Tesla vehicle on the Long Island Expressway in New York, and has launched a Special Crash Investigation team to investigate the crash."

The agency's probe into the New York crash has not been previously reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)