BSF opens fire at drone along Indo-Pak border in Punjab

The Border Security Force opened fire on a suspected drone along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official said Saturday.

The BSF troops heard the humming sound of the drone early on Saturday and then fire upon it, said the BSF official in a statement.

A special search operation was carried out but nothing suspicious was recovered from the area, said the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)