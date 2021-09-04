Left Menu

World should engage with Afghanistan to address humanitarian needs: Pak PM Imran

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-09-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 22:49 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the world should engage with Afghanistan to address humanitarian needs and provide economic stability to prevent a refugee crisis in the war-torn country.

Khan spoke with Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres over the telephone and the two leaders discussed the developments in Afghanistan, with a particular focus on the humanitarian situation.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, Khan underscored the need for the international community to become more engaged with Afghanistan, according to urgent priority to addressing the humanitarian needs and ensuring economic stability.

"Such steps would not only reinforce security but also preclude any mass exodus of Afghans from their country, thus preventing a refugee crisis in Afghanistan," he said.

Khan highlighted the importance of peace, stability and an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan, stressing that the opportunity to finally put an end to 40 years of conflict in the country must be seized by enabling the Afghans to achieve lasting peace, security and prosperity, the statement said.

He appreciated the vital role of the UN in delivering much needed humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and highlighted the facilitation being provided by Pakistan to the UN, including by assisting in the evacuation and relocation efforts.

Assuring Guterres of Pakistan's continued cooperation with the UN in the fulfilment of its mandate, Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's full support for the smooth operation of the United Nations' humanitarian mission for Afghanistan, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

