5-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-09-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 10:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man aged around 40 in the Banswara district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday under the Anandpuri police station area, they said.

The girl was playing outside her house when the accused took her to his place on a motorcycle and allegedly raped her, SHO Kapil Patidar said.

An FIR was registered on Monday, and the accused was arrested, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

