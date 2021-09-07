Kerala CM withdraws night curfew, Sunday lockdowns in state

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the government has decided to withdraw total lockdown on Sundays and night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am. Vijayan during a press meet in the evening said that the decision to ease the restriction was taken during the COVID-19 review meeting as the weekly test positivity rate fell to 17.91 per cent from 18.49 per cent. The weekly TPR for the period between July 24 and 30 was 18.49 per cent while from August 31 to September 6, the TPR stands at 17.91 per cent.

The CM also said that from October 4, higher education institutions such as including technical, polytechnic and medical will be allowed to operate for undergraduate and graduate final year students. Teachers, students and non-teaching staff should be vaccinated at least with one dose of vaccine and those who are eligible for a second dose should get it administered immediately. Training institutes will be allowed to operate in a bio-bubble model.

Commenting on the recent observation of the high court, CM said, "it is up to the Centre to decide on the Kerala High Court ruling whether the second dose of Covishield can be taken after four weeks or 28 days. The Chief Secretary and Health Secretary will talk to the Central government on this issue." The Kerala High Court had allowed Kitex company to administer Covishield to its before the completion of 84-day gap on Monday

He further added, "Class 10 and 12 studies are very important. So school teachers should also make sure to complete the vaccination by this week or month. Departments of Public Instruction and Higher Education should take steps to ensure that school teachers are vaccinated on priority." Talking about the chalking out of plans to reopening of schools, the CM said, "In Higher Educational institutions, final year undergraduate and postgraduate classes will begin from October 4. Details regarding the opening of educational institutions are being worked out. Opening of schools will be decided later, all teachers have been asked to complete vaccination by this month."

Meanwhile, the total vaccination cover crossed 3-crore mark in the state. The first dose of anti-COVID shot has been administered to 76.15% of the eligible population and the second dose to 28.73 per cent. (ANI)

