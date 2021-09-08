Left Menu

Portuguese, South African among 41 killed in Indonesia jail blaze - minister

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 08-09-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 10:35 IST
Portuguese, South African among 41 killed in Indonesia jail blaze - minister
Two foreign nationals were among 41 inmates killed in a fire at an Indonesian prison on Wednesday, the country's law and human rights minister said.

Minister Yasonna Laoly told a news conference the foreigners were from South Africa and Portugal.

