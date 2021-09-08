Portuguese, South African among 41 killed in Indonesia jail blaze - minister
Two foreign nationals were among 41 inmates killed in a fire at an Indonesian prison on Wednesday, the country's law and human rights minister said.
Minister Yasonna Laoly told a news conference the foreigners were from South Africa and Portugal.
