East Delhi reports 12 dengue cases so far

Amid the outbreak of dengue in Delhi, East Delhi has recorded 12 cases so far, Shyam Sundar Aggarwal, Mayor of East Delhi Municipal Corporation informed on Wednesday. The officials of East Delhi Municpal Corporation have started taking precautionary measures like regular cleaning of drainage systems in the area.

Speaking to ANI, Aggarwal said, "We are taking necessary steps including fogging and cleaning of drainages to control larval development. Our team is alert and is taking precautionary measures like regular pest control." In order to curb the spread of dengue, the mayor has also visited a washing unit of the area on Tuesday and ordered the department to challan them as they use chemical water, which may increase dengue cases.

"I have ordered my department to challan the factory and shut it down because the water they use gets collected into the land. The same water gets filtered and supplied to the residents for usage. This water is dangerous for the lives of people because chemicals still remain in it," he cautioned. "These kind of factories should not be established in residential areas as they spread a lot of chemicals in air and water, which is dangerous for people living there," he added further.

The mayor also appealed Delhi government to take some strict actions against these factories because they have also captured the floodplains for years to set up their factories. These factories near rivers pollute the water and automatically harm human beings and water bodies. He said, "Dengue spreads more from uncovered clean water. So, I request people to keep the water covered at home and don't allow water logging in your surroundings."(ANI)

