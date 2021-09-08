Left Menu

Violent clashes erupt between BJP and CPI(M) activists

Officers also said a group of unidentified miscreants also vandalized CPI(M)'s Udaipur party office, while a vehicle belonging to the former Left Front Minister Ratan Bhowmick was set ablaze.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 08-09-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 19:41 IST
Violent clashes erupt between BJP and CPI(M) activists
Violent clashes erupted between activists of the ruling BJP and the principal opposition, CPI(M), in different parts of Tripura on Wednesday. Trouble started at Udaipur town in Gomati district of Tripura after CPI(M)’s youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India took out a procession and a few activists from the rally allegedly attacked a ruling BJP activist who was passing by, injuring him seriously.

Police said a group of BJP activists, who were camping nearby, retaliated by attacking the DYFI procession. Police said two to three persons were injured but their political affiliation was not known.

According to sources, CPI(M) party offices in Agartala, Bishalgarh and Kathalia, were also vandalized and set on fire, after the Udaipur clash.

The clashes follow an earlier round of violence on Monday between workers of the two parties, when former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was allegedly prevented from proceeding to Dhanpur.

Police said the injured BJP activist from Udaipur, who was in a critical condition, was shifted to G.B Pant hospital in Agartala.

A large contingent of police had to be deployed to disperse the mob and avoid further rioting. Officers also said a group of unidentified miscreants also vandalized CPI(M)’s Udaipur party office, while a vehicle belonging to the former Left Front Minister Ratan Bhowmick was set ablaze.

Agriculture minister Pranajit Singha Roy rushed to the spot soon after the clash and took stock of the situation.

Later speaking to the media, the minister said that the youth wing of the CPI(M) had brought out a rally without seeking prior permission from police.

“When police tried to stop the CPI(M) rally, they indulged in violence, injuring several people. A BJP activist- Mofiz Miah, who was passing by, was attacked and critically injured. Besides, a hotel was vandalized and some houses were ransacked,” Singha Roy told the media.

He said the government would take legal action against those involved in the violence. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhowmik led a protest march at Dhanpur in Sonamura sub-division protesting the Monday’s violence.

Later in the evening, BJP Sadar district unit also held a protest rally in the capital city- Agartala. The CPI(M) state party office at Melarmath was set on fire and a newspaper office near the main road was also vandalized.

